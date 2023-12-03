The Atlanta Falcons (5-6) and New York Jets (4-7) are slated to come together at MetLife Stadium on December 3, which means that Desmond Ridder and Tim Boyle will be leading the way for the respective teams. Below, we dissect both signal callers, highlighting the stats and trends that will come into play this week.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Falcons vs. Jets Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey

East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Want to rep Ridder this season? Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Desmond Ridder vs. Tim Boyle Matchup

Desmond Ridder 2023 Stats Tim Boyle 10 Games Played 2 65.2% Completion % 65.4% 1,908 (190.8) Passing Yards (Per Game) 212 (106) 7 Touchdowns 1 8 Interceptions 3 180 (18) Rushing Yards (Per game) 3 (1.5) 4 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Other Matchup Previews

Desmond Ridder Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 174.5 yards

: Over/Under 174.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 0.5 TD

: Over/Under 0.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Jets Defensive Stats

This year, the Jets are surrendering 21.6 points per game (16th in NFL) and 323.5 total yards per game (12th).

When it comes to defending the pass, New York's D has been getting it done this season, as it ranks fifth in the league with 2,015 total passing yards allowed. In terms of passing TDs, the team ranks ninth with 13 passing touchdowns allowed.

Against the run, the Jets are having trouble this season, with 1,543 rushing yards allowed (29th in NFL). They rank seventh with seven rushing touchdowns allowed.

Defensively, New York is 26th in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed at 42.4%. In red-zone percentage allowed, it ranks sixth at 43.8%.

Who comes out on top when the Falcons and the Jets square off? Use our link to sign up at BetMGM for a first-time deposit bonus and place your bets today!

Falcons Defensive Stats

This year, the Jets are 16th in the NFL in points allowed (21.6 per game) and 12th in total yards allowed (323.5 per game).

When it comes to stopping the pass, New York's D has been firing on all cylinders, with 2,015 passing yards allowed this season (fifth-fewest in NFL).

Against the run, the Jets have been one of the lesser defenses in the league, surrendering the fourth-most rushing yards in the NFL (140.3 per game). Meanwhile, they rank seventh with seven rushing touchdowns allowed.

Defensively, New York ranks sixth in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed (43.8%) and 26th in third-down percentage allowed (42.4%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.