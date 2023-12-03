Darrell Demont Chark Jr. has a good matchup when his Carolina Panthers play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 13 (Sunday, 4:05 PM ET). The Buccaneers allow 267.8 passing yards per game, second-worst in the NFL.

Chark has 20 receptions (while being targeted 38 times) for 263 yards and three TDs, averaging 32.9 yards per game.

Chark vs. the Buccaneers

Chark vs the Buccaneers (since 2021): No games

No games Tampa Bay has allowed nine opposing receivers to rack up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Buccaneers have allowed 15 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

One opposing player has hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Tampa Bay on the season.

The 267.8 passing yards per game allowed by the Buccaneers defense makes them the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense.

The Buccaneers' defense is ranked 19th in the NFL with 16 passing TDs conceded so far this season.

Panthers Player Previews

Darrell Demont Chark Jr. Receiving Props vs. the Buccaneers

Receiving Yards: 22.5 (-118)

Chark Receiving Insights

In three of eight games this season, Chark has eclipsed his prop for receiving yards.

Chark has received 9.3% of his team's 409 passing attempts this season (38 targets).

He averages 6.9 yards per target this season (263 yards on 38 targets).

Chark has three games with a touchdown catch this season (out of eight played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

He has 21.4% of his team's 14 offensive touchdowns this season (three).

Chark (four red zone targets) has been targeted 12.5% of the time in the red zone (32 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Chark's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Titans 11/26/2023 Week 12 4 TAR / 3 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 11/5/2023 Week 9 3 TAR / 2 REC / 9 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 10/29/2023 Week 8 4 TAR / 2 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 10/15/2023 Week 6 6 TAR / 3 REC / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 10/8/2023 Week 5 6 TAR / 3 REC / 42 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

