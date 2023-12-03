The Clemson Tigers (6-0, 0-0 ACC) will try to continue a six-game winning run when hitting the road against the Pittsburgh Panthers (5-2, 0-0 ACC) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Petersen Events Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Pittsburgh vs. Clemson matchup.

Clemson vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Clemson vs. Pittsburgh Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Pittsburgh Moneyline Clemson Moneyline
BetMGM Pittsburgh (-1.5) 146.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Pittsburgh (-1.5) 146.5 -125 +104 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Clemson vs. Pittsburgh Betting Trends

  • Clemson has won three games against the spread this year, while failing to cover twice.
  • The Tigers have won their only game this year when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.
  • Pittsburgh has put together a 5-2-0 record against the spread this season.
  • Panthers games have gone over the point total five out of seven times this season.

Clemson Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +15000
  • The implied probability of Clemson winning the national championship, based on its +15000 moneyline odds, is 0.7%.

