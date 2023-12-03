How to Watch Clemson vs. Pittsburgh on TV or Live Stream - December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Clemson Tigers (6-0, 0-0 ACC) will attempt to continue a six-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Pittsburgh Panthers (5-2, 0-0 ACC) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Petersen Events Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ACC Network.
Clemson vs. Pittsburgh Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV: ACCN
Clemson Stats Insights
- The Tigers are shooting 48.5% from the field, 10.3% higher than the 38.2% the Panthers' opponents have shot this season.
- Clemson has compiled a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 38.2% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 130th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Panthers sit at 12th.
- The Tigers' 80.5 points per game are 16.2 more points than the 64.3 the Panthers allow.
- When it scores more than 64.3 points, Clemson is 6-0.
Clemson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Clemson put up 78.4 points per game last season, 6.6 more than it averaged on the road (71.8).
- At home, the Tigers gave up 65.2 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 73.1.
- At home, Clemson sunk 9.1 3-pointers per game last season, 1.8 more than it averaged away (7.3). Clemson's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.8%) than on the road (33.2%).
Clemson Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Boise State
|W 85-68
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|11/24/2023
|Alcorn State
|W 90-69
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|11/28/2023
|@ Alabama
|W 85-77
|Coleman Coliseum
|12/3/2023
|@ Pittsburgh
|-
|Petersen Events Center
|12/6/2023
|South Carolina
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|TCU
|-
|Coca-Cola Coliseum
