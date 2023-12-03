When Chuba Hubbard hits the gridiron for the Carolina Panthers in their Week 13 matchup versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), will he get into the end zone? Prior to placing any wagers, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Chuba Hubbard score a touchdown against the Buccaneers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a TD)

Hubbard has churned out a team-high 453 rushing yards (41.2 per game) and scored two touchdowns.

Hubbard also averages 15 receiving yards per game, grabbing 28 passes for 165 yards.

Hubbard has found the end zone via the ground in two games this year.

Chuba Hubbard Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Falcons 9 60 0 2 9 0 Week 2 Saints 2 16 0 5 34 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 1 2 0 2 2 0 Week 4 Vikings 14 41 0 2 12 0 Week 5 @Lions 9 35 0 1 0 0 Week 6 @Dolphins 19 88 1 1 2 0 Week 8 Texans 15 28 0 2 26 0 Week 9 Colts 16 58 0 4 9 0 Week 10 @Bears 9 23 0 2 16 0 Week 11 Cowboys 10 57 0 2 8 0 Week 12 @Titans 14 45 1 5 47 0

