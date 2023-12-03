Will Bijan Robinson Score a Touchdown Against the Jets in Week 13?
Should you bet on Bijan Robinson hitting paydirt in the Atlanta Falcons' upcoming Week 13 matchup versus the New York Jets, which kicks off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.
Will Bijan Robinson score a touchdown against the Jets?
Odds to score a TD this game: +137 (Bet $10 to win $13.70 if he scores a TD)
- Robinson has 141 rushes for a team-best 703 rushing yards (63.9 per game) and three touchdowns.
- Robinson also has 32 catches for 240 yards (21.8 per game) and three touchdowns on the year.
- Robinson has scored a rushing touchdown in three games.
- He has a touchdown catch in three of 11 games this season, but no games with more than one.
Bijan Robinson Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Panthers
|10
|56
|0
|6
|27
|1
|Week 2
|Packers
|19
|124
|0
|4
|48
|0
|Week 3
|@Lions
|10
|33
|0
|4
|27
|0
|Week 4
|@Jaguars
|14
|105
|0
|5
|32
|0
|Week 5
|Texans
|14
|46
|0
|2
|12
|1
|Week 6
|Commanders
|13
|37
|0
|5
|43
|0
|Week 7
|@Buccaneers
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Titans
|11
|62
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|Vikings
|11
|51
|0
|2
|8
|0
|Week 10
|@Cardinals
|22
|95
|1
|1
|11
|0
|Week 12
|Saints
|16
|91
|1
|3
|32
|1
