Adam Thielen did not participate in his most recent practice. The Carolina Panthers' Week 13 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers begins at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. Take a look at Thielen's stats below.

Entering Week 13, Thielen has 77 receptions for 728 yards -- 9.5 yards per catch -- and four receiving touchdowns, plus one carry for six yards. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 100 occasions.

Adam Thielen Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: NIR - Rest

The Panthers have three other receivers on the injury report this week: Tommy Tremble (DNP/hip): 13 Rec; 84 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs Laviska Shenault Jr. (DNP/ankle): 10 Rec; 60 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Hayden Hurst (DNP/concussion): 18 Rec; 184 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Week 13 Injury Reports

Panthers vs. Buccaneers Game Info

Game Day: December 3, 2023

December 3, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Thielen 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 100 77 728 274 4 9.5

Thielen Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Falcons 2 2 12 0 Week 2 Saints 9 7 54 1 Week 3 @Seahawks 14 11 145 1 Week 4 Vikings 8 7 76 0 Week 5 @Lions 13 11 107 1 Week 6 @Dolphins 13 11 115 1 Week 8 Texans 11 8 72 0 Week 9 Colts 6 5 29 0 Week 10 @Bears 10 6 42 0 Week 11 Cowboys 11 8 74 0 Week 12 @Titans 3 1 2 0

