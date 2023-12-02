The Wofford Terriers (5-3) will be attempting to continue a five-game home winning run when taking on the Bellarmine Knights (1-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Wofford Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg, South Carolina

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

Wofford vs. Bellarmine Scoring Comparison

The Knights put up just 0.8 more points per game (60.8) than the Terriers give up (60).

When it scores more than 60 points, Bellarmine is 1-3.

Wofford has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 60.8 points.

The 68.6 points per game the Terriers record are 25.6 fewer points than the Knights give up (94.2).

This season the Terriers are shooting 38.9% from the field, 8.5% lower than the Knights concede.

Wofford Leaders

Rachael Rose: 20.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 47.9 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (10-for-33)

20.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 47.9 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (10-for-33) Evangelia Paulk: 9 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.8 STL, 33.3 FG%, 8.7 3PT% (2-for-23)

9 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.8 STL, 33.3 FG%, 8.7 3PT% (2-for-23) Maddie Heiss: 15.9 PTS, 43 FG%, 37 3PT% (20-for-54)

15.9 PTS, 43 FG%, 37 3PT% (20-for-54) Annabelle Schultz: 7.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.3 STL, 28.4 FG%, 25 3PT% (13-for-52)

7.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.3 STL, 28.4 FG%, 25 3PT% (13-for-52) Vitolia Tuilave: 6.8 PTS, 54.2 FG%

Wofford Schedule