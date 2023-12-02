The Winthrop Eagles (5-3) face the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (2-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at HTC Center. It begins at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Winthrop vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

Winthrop Stats Insights

The Eagles' 48.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.1 percentage points higher than the Chanticleers have given up to their opponents (41%).

Winthrop is 5-2 when it shoots better than 41% from the field.

The Chanticleers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles rank 253rd.

The Eagles' 78.3 points per game are only 1.9 fewer points than the 80.2 the Chanticleers give up.

Winthrop is 3-0 when it scores more than 80.2 points.

Winthrop Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Winthrop scored 76.6 points per game last season, 5.6 more than it averaged on the road (71).

The Eagles conceded fewer points at home (69.9 per game) than on the road (77.5) last season.

Beyond the arc, Winthrop sunk fewer treys on the road (8.7 per game) than at home (9.4) last season, but put up a higher percentage on the road (37.9%) than at home (37%).

