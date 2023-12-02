The Winthrop Eagles (5-3) face the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (2-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at HTC Center. It begins at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Winthrop vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
  • Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big South Games

Winthrop Stats Insights

  • The Eagles' 48.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.1 percentage points higher than the Chanticleers have given up to their opponents (41%).
  • Winthrop is 5-2 when it shoots better than 41% from the field.
  • The Chanticleers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles rank 253rd.
  • The Eagles' 78.3 points per game are only 1.9 fewer points than the 80.2 the Chanticleers give up.
  • Winthrop is 3-0 when it scores more than 80.2 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Winthrop Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Winthrop scored 76.6 points per game last season, 5.6 more than it averaged on the road (71).
  • The Eagles conceded fewer points at home (69.9 per game) than on the road (77.5) last season.
  • Beyond the arc, Winthrop sunk fewer treys on the road (8.7 per game) than at home (9.4) last season, but put up a higher percentage on the road (37.9%) than at home (37%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Winthrop Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 Elon W 78-70 Rock Hill Sports and Event Center
11/24/2023 @ Georgia L 78-69 Stegeman Coliseum
11/28/2023 Bob Jones W 90-49 Winthrop Coliseum
12/2/2023 @ Coastal Carolina - HTC Center
12/5/2023 Queens - Winthrop Coliseum
12/10/2023 @ Little Rock - Jack Stephens Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.