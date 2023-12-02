How to Watch Winthrop vs. Coastal Carolina on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Winthrop Eagles (5-3) face the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (2-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at HTC Center. It begins at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Winthrop vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Winthrop Stats Insights
- The Eagles' 48.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.1 percentage points higher than the Chanticleers have given up to their opponents (41%).
- Winthrop is 5-2 when it shoots better than 41% from the field.
- The Chanticleers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles rank 253rd.
- The Eagles' 78.3 points per game are only 1.9 fewer points than the 80.2 the Chanticleers give up.
- Winthrop is 3-0 when it scores more than 80.2 points.
Winthrop Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Winthrop scored 76.6 points per game last season, 5.6 more than it averaged on the road (71).
- The Eagles conceded fewer points at home (69.9 per game) than on the road (77.5) last season.
- Beyond the arc, Winthrop sunk fewer treys on the road (8.7 per game) than at home (9.4) last season, but put up a higher percentage on the road (37.9%) than at home (37%).
Winthrop Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Elon
|W 78-70
|Rock Hill Sports and Event Center
|11/24/2023
|@ Georgia
|L 78-69
|Stegeman Coliseum
|11/28/2023
|Bob Jones
|W 90-49
|Winthrop Coliseum
|12/2/2023
|@ Coastal Carolina
|-
|HTC Center
|12/5/2023
|Queens
|-
|Winthrop Coliseum
|12/10/2023
|@ Little Rock
|-
|Jack Stephens Center
