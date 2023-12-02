Tulane vs. SMU: AAC Championship, spread, over/under and promo codes – December 2
The SMU Mustangs are the underdogs, but by less than a touchdown (+4), in this season's AAC Championship Game, where they will meet the Tulane Green Wave. Yulman Stadium in New Orleans, Louisiana will host the matchup on December 2, 2023, starting at 4:00 PM ET on ABC. An over/under of 48 points has been set for the outing.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Tulane vs. SMU matchup in this article.
Tulane vs. SMU Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Venue: Yulman Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Tulane vs. SMU Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Tulane Moneyline
|SMU Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Tulane (-4)
|48
|-185
|+150
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Tulane (-4.5)
|47.5
|-182
|+150
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 14 Odds
- Oregon vs Washington
- Appalachian State vs Troy
- Louisville vs Florida State
- Oklahoma State vs Texas
- Georgia vs Alabama
- Miami (OH) vs Toledo
- Michigan vs Iowa
- Boise State vs UNLV
Tulane vs. SMU Betting Trends
- Tulane has put together a 5-6-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Green Wave have covered the spread four times this season (4-5 ATS) when playing as at least 4-point favorites.
- SMU is 6-5-0 ATS this season.
- The Mustangs have been an underdog by 4 points or more this year twice, and failed to cover both times.
Tulane & SMU 2023 Futures Odds
|Tulane
|To Win the National Champ.
|+35000
|Bet $100 to win $35000
|SMU
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.