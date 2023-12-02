Trae Young and his Atlanta Hawks teammates take on the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Young, in his last game (November 30 win against the Spurs), put up 45 points, 14 assists and two steals.

In this article, we look at Young's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Trae Young Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 28.5 26.8 30.3 Rebounds 3.5 2.9 3.0 Assists 10.5 10.6 10.7 PRA -- 40.3 44 PR -- 29.7 33.3 3PM 2.5 2.9 3.8



Looking to bet on one or more of Young's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Trae Young Insights vs. the Bucks

This season, Young has made 7.8 field goals per game, which accounts for 16.8% of his team's total makes.

He's connected on 2.9 threes per game, or 20.1% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Young's Hawks average 105.7 possessions per game, which ranks 17th among NBA teams, while the Bucks are one of the league's fastest, ranking eighth with 104.3 possessions per contest.

The Bucks are the 23rd-best defensive team in the league, giving up 117.9 points per contest.

The Bucks give up 44.6 rebounds per game, ranking 20th in the league.

Giving up 26.6 assists per contest, the Bucks are the 19th-ranked team in the league.

The Bucks concede 13.1 made 3-pointers per contest, 19th-ranked in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Trae Young vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/29/2023 32 20 3 11 3 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.