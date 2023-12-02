The South Carolina Upstate Spartans (3-5) visit the North Carolina Central Eagles (4-4) after losing three straight road games. The Eagles are favored by 3.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The matchup has an over/under of 134.5 points.

South Carolina Upstate vs. North Carolina Central Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Favorite Spread Over/Under North Carolina Central -3.5 134.5

Spartans Betting Records & Stats

South Carolina Upstate has played four games this season that have gone over 134.5 combined points scored.

South Carolina Upstate's average game total this season has been 139.0, 4.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

South Carolina Upstate is 2-4-0 against the spread this season.

South Carolina Upstate has come away with one win in the six contests it has been listed as the underdog this season.

The Spartans are 1-4 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +135 or more on the moneyline.

South Carolina Upstate has an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

South Carolina Upstate vs. North Carolina Central Over/Under Stats

Games Over 134.5 % of Games Over 134.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total North Carolina Central 3 50% 75.6 146.7 67.5 135.4 138.5 South Carolina Upstate 4 66.7% 71.1 146.7 67.9 135.4 143.2

Additional South Carolina Upstate Insights & Trends

The Spartans score only 3.6 more points per game (71.1) than the Eagles give up to opponents (67.5).

South Carolina Upstate is 1-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when it scores more than 67.5 points.

South Carolina Upstate vs. North Carolina Central Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) North Carolina Central 4-2-0 0-0 3-3-0 South Carolina Upstate 2-4-0 2-3 1-5-0

South Carolina Upstate vs. North Carolina Central Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

North Carolina Central South Carolina Upstate 13-1 Home Record 11-2 4-10 Away Record 4-12 6-3-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 6-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 82.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.8 68.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.0 3-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-5-0 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-8-0

