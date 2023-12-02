The South Carolina Upstate Spartans (3-5) will attempt to stop a three-game road skid when squaring off against the North Carolina Central Eagles (4-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at McDougald-McLendon Arena, airing at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

South Carolina Upstate vs. North Carolina Central Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: McDougald-McLendon Arena in Durham, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big South Games

South Carolina Upstate Stats Insights

  • The Spartans have shot at a 42.5% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 41% shooting opponents of the Eagles have averaged.
  • South Carolina Upstate is 3-2 when it shoots better than 41% from the field.
  • The Eagles are the rebounding team in the country, the Spartans rank 281st.
  • The Spartans put up an average of 71.1 points per game, just 3.6 more points than the 67.5 the Eagles allow to opponents.
  • South Carolina Upstate is 3-1 when it scores more than 67.5 points.

South Carolina Upstate Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • South Carolina Upstate put up more points at home (74.8 per game) than on the road (64) last season.
  • At home, the Spartans gave up 64.7 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 73.4.
  • At home, South Carolina Upstate drained 7.8 trifectas per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged away (5.4). South Carolina Upstate's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.8%) than away (29.8%).

South Carolina Upstate Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 @ Ball State L 75-58 John E. Worthen Arena
11/25/2023 Voorhees W 79-44 G.B. Hodge Center
11/29/2023 @ Coastal Carolina L 72-70 HTC Center
12/2/2023 @ North Carolina Central - McDougald-McLendon Arena
12/9/2023 Kennesaw State - G.B. Hodge Center
12/16/2023 Western Carolina - G.B. Hodge Center

