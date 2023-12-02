How to Watch South Carolina Upstate vs. North Carolina Central on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 9:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The South Carolina Upstate Spartans (3-5) will attempt to stop a three-game road skid when squaring off against the North Carolina Central Eagles (4-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at McDougald-McLendon Arena, airing at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
South Carolina Upstate vs. North Carolina Central Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: McDougald-McLendon Arena in Durham, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Big South Games
South Carolina Upstate Stats Insights
- The Spartans have shot at a 42.5% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 41% shooting opponents of the Eagles have averaged.
- South Carolina Upstate is 3-2 when it shoots better than 41% from the field.
- The Eagles are the rebounding team in the country, the Spartans rank 281st.
- The Spartans put up an average of 71.1 points per game, just 3.6 more points than the 67.5 the Eagles allow to opponents.
- South Carolina Upstate is 3-1 when it scores more than 67.5 points.
South Carolina Upstate Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- South Carolina Upstate put up more points at home (74.8 per game) than on the road (64) last season.
- At home, the Spartans gave up 64.7 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 73.4.
- At home, South Carolina Upstate drained 7.8 trifectas per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged away (5.4). South Carolina Upstate's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.8%) than away (29.8%).
South Carolina Upstate Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|@ Ball State
|L 75-58
|John E. Worthen Arena
|11/25/2023
|Voorhees
|W 79-44
|G.B. Hodge Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Coastal Carolina
|L 72-70
|HTC Center
|12/2/2023
|@ North Carolina Central
|-
|McDougald-McLendon Arena
|12/9/2023
|Kennesaw State
|-
|G.B. Hodge Center
|12/16/2023
|Western Carolina
|-
|G.B. Hodge Center
