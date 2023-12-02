The South Carolina Upstate Spartans (3-5) will attempt to stop a three-game road skid when squaring off against the North Carolina Central Eagles (4-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at McDougald-McLendon Arena, airing at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

South Carolina Upstate vs. North Carolina Central Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: McDougald-McLendon Arena in Durham, North Carolina

McDougald-McLendon Arena in Durham, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big South Games

South Carolina Upstate Stats Insights

The Spartans have shot at a 42.5% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 41% shooting opponents of the Eagles have averaged.

South Carolina Upstate is 3-2 when it shoots better than 41% from the field.

The Eagles are the rebounding team in the country, the Spartans rank 281st.

The Spartans put up an average of 71.1 points per game, just 3.6 more points than the 67.5 the Eagles allow to opponents.

South Carolina Upstate is 3-1 when it scores more than 67.5 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

South Carolina Upstate Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

South Carolina Upstate put up more points at home (74.8 per game) than on the road (64) last season.

At home, the Spartans gave up 64.7 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 73.4.

At home, South Carolina Upstate drained 7.8 trifectas per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged away (5.4). South Carolina Upstate's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.8%) than away (29.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Carolina Upstate Upcoming Schedule