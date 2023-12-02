The South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-7) will attempt to break a five-game road losing streak at the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (1-6) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

South Carolina State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina

The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

South Carolina State vs. Charleston Southern Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs average 25.8 fewer points per game (50.9) than the Buccaneers give up (76.7).

The Buccaneers put up 11.4 fewer points per game (58.1) than the Bulldogs give up (69.5).

South Carolina State is 1-2 when giving up fewer than 58.1 points.

This year the Buccaneers are shooting 35.8% from the field, 4.8% lower than the Bulldogs give up.

The Bulldogs shoot 35.3% from the field, just 6.6 lower than the Buccaneers allow.

South Carolina State Leaders

Morgan Beacham: 8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 30.5 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)

8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 30.5 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15) Rakyha Reid: 4.6 PTS, 58.8 FG%

4.6 PTS, 58.8 FG% Jordan Releford: 8.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 30.5 FG%, 20 3PT% (4-for-20)

8.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 30.5 FG%, 20 3PT% (4-for-20) Janiah Hinton: 8 PTS, 34.8 FG%, 25 3PT% (10-for-40)

8 PTS, 34.8 FG%, 25 3PT% (10-for-40) Taniya McGown: 6.4 PTS, 59.4 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9)

South Carolina State Schedule