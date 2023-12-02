The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-5) bring a four-game losing streak into a home contest with the South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-6), losers of five straight. It starts at 5:30 PM ET (on ESPN+) on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Charleston Southern vs. South Carolina State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

South Carolina State vs. Charleston Southern Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina

The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

South Carolina State vs. Charleston Southern Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Charleston Southern Moneyline South Carolina State Moneyline BetMGM Charleston Southern (-2.5) 149.5 -140 +115 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Charleston Southern (-2.5) 149.5 -140 +114 Bet on this game at FanDuel

South Carolina State vs. Charleston Southern Betting Trends

South Carolina State has compiled a 5-2-0 record against the spread this season.

When playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs this season, the Bulldogs have an ATS record of 5-2.

Charleston Southern has covered just once in five matchups with a spread this season.

Buccaneers games have gone over the point total twice this season.

