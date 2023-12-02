The 2023 college football postseason schedule has quality competition on the docket, including those involving South Carolina schools. Among those contests is the Clemson Tigers squaring off against the Kentucky Wildcats in the Gator Bowl.

College Football Games to Watch in South Carolina on TV This Week

Chattanooga Mocs at Furman Paladins

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Venue: Paladin Stadium

Paladin Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Furman Paladins at Montana Grizzlies

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: Friday, December 8

Friday, December 8 Venue: Washington-Grizzly Stadium

Washington-Grizzly Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at San Jose State Spartans

Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, December 23

Saturday, December 23 Venue: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex

Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Favorite: San Jose State (-10)

Clemson Tigers at Kentucky Wildcats

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Friday, December 29

Friday, December 29 Venue: TIAA Bank Field

TIAA Bank Field TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Favorite: Clemson (-5.5)

