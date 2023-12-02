Will Seth Jarvis Score a Goal Against the Sabres on December 2?
In the upcoming game against the Buffalo Sabres, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Seth Jarvis to score a goal for the Carolina Hurricanes? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.
Will Seth Jarvis score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a goal)
Jarvis stats and insights
- In six of 22 games this season, Jarvis has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.
- In one game against the Sabres this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- On the power play he has five goals, plus one assist.
- Jarvis averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 19.1%.
Sabres defensive stats
- The Sabres have conceded 77 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 22nd in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 14.7 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Jarvis recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|18:04
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|11/28/2023
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|18:32
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/26/2023
|Blue Jackets
|2
|0
|2
|19:22
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|19:32
|Home
|L 8-2
|11/22/2023
|Oilers
|2
|1
|1
|18:37
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Penguins
|3
|2
|1
|19:45
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/15/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|21:34
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/11/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|17:16
|Away
|W 4-0
|11/10/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|18:03
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/7/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|20:53
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
Hurricanes vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
