The Carolina Hurricanes, Sebastian Aho included, will face the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. If you're considering a wager on Aho against the Sabres, we have lots of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sebastian Aho vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+

MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -222)

0.5 points (Over odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Aho Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, Aho has averaged 17:19 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +4.

Aho has a goal in six games this season through 19 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Aho has a point in 14 of 19 games this year, with multiple points in six of them.

In 11 of 19 games this year, Aho has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 68.9% that Aho goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Aho has an implied probability of 48.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Aho Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 77 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 24th-ranked goal differential (-9).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 19 Games 4 20 Points 8 6 Goals 5 14 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.