The Milwaukee Bucks (13-6) will try to build on a seven-game home win streak when they take on the Atlanta Hawks (9-9) on December 2, 2023 at Fiserv Forum.

Hawks vs. Bucks Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Hawks vs Bucks Additional Info

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks' 47.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.4 percentage points higher than the Bucks have allowed to their opponents (47.0%).

Atlanta is 8-3 when it shoots better than 47.0% from the field.

The Bucks are the 27th best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank third.

The Hawks put up an average of 123.3 points per game, 5.4 more points than the 117.9 the Bucks allow to opponents.

Atlanta is 9-2 when it scores more than 117.9 points.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 the Hawks are putting up more points at home (126.9 per game) than on the road (120.4). But they are also allowing more at home (127.6) than on the road (118.0).

The Hawks pick up 1.1 more assists per game at home (26.1) than away (25.0).

Hawks Injuries