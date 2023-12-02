In this season's SEC Championship Game, the Georgia Bulldogs are the favorites, but by less than a touchdown (-5.5) over the Alabama Crimson Tide. Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia will host the matchup on December 2, 2023, starting at 4:00 PM ET on CBS. An over/under of 54.5 points has been set for the contest.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgia vs. Alabama matchup.

Georgia vs. Alabama Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS

Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Georgia vs. Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Week 14 Odds

Georgia vs. Alabama Betting Trends

Georgia has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.

The Bulldogs have covered the spread four times this season (4-8 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites.

Alabama has put together a 7-4-0 record against the spread this year.

Georgia 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +210 Bet $100 to win $210

