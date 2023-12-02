Georgia vs. Alabama: SEC Championship, spread, over/under and promo codes – December 2
In this season's SEC Championship Game, the Georgia Bulldogs are the favorites, but by less than a touchdown (-5.5) over the Alabama Crimson Tide. Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia will host the matchup on December 2, 2023, starting at 4:00 PM ET on CBS. An over/under of 54.5 points has been set for the contest.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgia vs. Alabama matchup.
Georgia vs. Alabama Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Georgia vs. Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Georgia Moneyline
|Alabama Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Georgia (-5.5)
|54.5
|-225
|+180
BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Georgia (-5.5)
|54.5
|-230
|+188
FanDuel
Georgia vs. Alabama Betting Trends
- Georgia has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.
- The Bulldogs have covered the spread four times this season (4-8 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites.
- Alabama has put together a 7-4-0 record against the spread this year.
Georgia 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+210
|Bet $100 to win $210
