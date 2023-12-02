The SEC Championship Game is between the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (12-0) and the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide (11-1) on December 2, 2023, starting at 4:00 PM ET, airing on CBS.

Georgia has been finding success on both sides of the ball, ranking eighth-best in scoring offense (39.6 points per game) and sixth-best in scoring defense (15.8 points allowed per game). Things have been going well for Alabama on both sides of the ball, as it is compiling 35.8 points per game (17th-best) and ceding just 17.9 points per game (14th-best).

Georgia vs. Alabama Game Info

CBS

How to Watch Week 14 Games

Georgia vs. Alabama Key Statistics

Georgia Alabama 496.8 (8th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 409.1 (49th) 294.3 (9th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 312.7 (16th) 185.5 (30th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 177.6 (46th) 311.3 (8th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 231.5 (58th) 13 (25th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (10th) 12 (114th) Takeaways (Rank) 17 (56th)

Georgia Stats Leaders

Carson Beck has recorded 3,500 yards (291.7 ypg) on 268-of-370 passing with 22 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 129 rushing yards (10.8 ypg) on 50 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Daijun Edwards, has carried the ball 148 times for 780 yards (65.0 per game), scoring 11 times.

Kendall Milton has collected 644 yards on 99 attempts, scoring 10 times.

Brock Bowers' leads his squad with 660 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 51 catches (out of 65 targets) and scored six touchdowns.

Dominic Lovett has put together a 552-yard season so far with three touchdowns, reeling in 49 passes on 65 targets.

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint's 29 catches have yielded 472 yards and four touchdowns.

Alabama Stats Leaders

Jalen Milroe has thrown for 2,526 yards on 66.4% passing while recording 21 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season. He's also run for 439 yards with 12 scores.

The team's top rusher, Jase McClellan, has carried the ball 166 times for 803 yards (66.9 per game) with six touchdowns.

Roydell Williams has compiled 497 yards on 94 carries with four touchdowns.

Jermaine Burton's 749 receiving yards (62.4 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 33 receptions on 45 targets with seven touchdowns.

Isaiah Bond has 39 receptions (on 66 targets) for a total of 542 yards (45.2 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Amari Niblack's 31 targets have resulted in 18 grabs for 304 yards and four touchdowns.

