The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs should win their matchup versus the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide at 4:00 PM on Saturday, December 2, according to our computer projections. If you're looking for additional predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Georgia vs. Alabama Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Alabama (+5.5) Under (55.5) Georgia 28, Alabama 25

Georgia Betting Info (2023)

The Bulldogs have a 69.2% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Bulldogs are 4-8-0 against the spread this year.

In games they were favored in by 5.5 points or more so far this season, the Georgia has gone 4-8 against the spread.

This year, six of the Bulldogs' 12 games have gone over the point total.

The over/under for this game is 55.5 points, 1.5 more than the average point total for Georgia games this season.

Alabama Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Crimson Tide based on the moneyline is 35.7%.

So far this season, the Crimson Tide have compiled a 7-4-0 record against the spread.

In the Crimson Tide's 11 games with a set total, eight have hit the over (72.7%).

The average point total for the Alabama this season is 4.3 points lower than this game's over/under.

Bulldogs vs. Crimson Tide 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Georgia 39.6 15.8 42.7 13.7 33.3 18.3 Alabama 35.8 17.9 38.6 18.6 31.8 17.0

