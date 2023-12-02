The Furman Paladins (3-2) play the Princeton Tigers (4-0) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Jadwin Gymnasium. This matchup will start at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Furman vs. Princeton Game Information

Furman Players to Watch

Caden Pierce: 15.0 PTS, 12.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

15.0 PTS, 12.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Xaivian Lee: 16.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

16.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK Matt Allocco: 19.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

19.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Blake Peters: 10.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Zach Martini: 7.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Princeton Top Players (2022-23)

Tosan Evbuomwan: 15.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

15.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Pierce: 8.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Allocco: 10.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Ryan Langborg: 12.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Keeshawn Kellman: 7.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

Furman vs. Princeton Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Princeton Rank Princeton AVG Furman AVG Furman Rank 85th 75.5 Points Scored 80.9 10th 127th 68.5 Points Allowed 71.2 214th 20th 35.6 Rebounds 32.4 134th 162nd 8.7 Off. Rebounds 8.6 178th 60th 8.5 3pt Made 9.4 20th 157th 13.3 Assists 16.6 11th 152nd 11.6 Turnovers 10.6 51st

