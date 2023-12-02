Will Dmitry Orlov Score a Goal Against the Sabres on December 2?
On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Carolina Hurricanes square off with the Buffalo Sabres. Is Dmitry Orlov going to find the back of the net in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Dmitry Orlov score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)
Orlov stats and insights
- Orlov has scored in one of 22 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has attempted three shots in one game versus the Sabres this season, but has not scored.
- He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Orlov's shooting percentage is 2.8%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.
Sabres defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Sabres are allowing 77 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 22nd in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 14.7 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Orlov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|17:55
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|11/28/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|15:33
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/26/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|14:20
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|18:16
|Home
|L 8-2
|11/22/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|15:06
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|13:30
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/15/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|15:19
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/11/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|16:19
|Away
|W 4-0
|11/10/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|20:00
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/7/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|21:57
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
Hurricanes vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
