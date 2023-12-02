Saturday's game features the Winthrop Eagles (5-3) and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (2-4) matching up at HTC Center (on December 2) at 3:30 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 76-71 victory for Winthrop, who is slightly favored based on our model.

The matchup has no line set.

Coastal Carolina vs. Winthrop Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Conway, South Carolina

Conway, South Carolina Venue: HTC Center

Coastal Carolina vs. Winthrop Score Prediction

Prediction: Winthrop 76, Coastal Carolina 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Coastal Carolina vs. Winthrop

Computer Predicted Spread: Winthrop (-4.8)

Winthrop (-4.8) Computer Predicted Total: 146.2

Coastal Carolina has a 4-1-0 record against the spread this season compared to Winthrop, who is 2-4-0 ATS. The Chanticleers have gone over the point total in two games, while Eagles games have gone over two times.

Coastal Carolina Performance Insights

The Chanticleers have a -34 scoring differential, falling short by 5.7 points per game. They're putting up 74.5 points per game to rank 202nd in college basketball and are allowing 80.2 per contest to rank 331st in college basketball.

The 39.2 rebounds per game Coastal Carolina averages rank 18th in college basketball, and are 6.5 more than the 32.7 its opponents collect per contest.

Coastal Carolina knocks down 7.3 three-pointers per game (192nd in college basketball), 4.4 fewer than its opponents (11.7).

The Chanticleers rank 290th in college basketball with 87.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 274th in college basketball defensively with 94.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Coastal Carolina has lost the turnover battle by 4.0 turnovers per game, committing 14.7 (340th in college basketball play) while forcing 10.7 (282nd in college basketball).

