The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (2-4) take on the Winthrop Eagles (5-3) at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 on ESPN+.

Coastal Carolina vs. Winthrop Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Coastal Carolina Stats Insights

The Chanticleers make 43.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (38.9%).

Coastal Carolina is 2-4 when it shoots better than 38.9% from the field.

The Chanticleers are the 17th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Eagles rank 276th.

The Chanticleers average 11.4 more points per game (74.5) than the Eagles give up (63.1).

When Coastal Carolina totals more than 63.1 points, it is 2-3.

Coastal Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Coastal Carolina averaged 77.6 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 68.7 points per game on the road, a difference of 8.9 points per contest.

The Chanticleers surrendered 68.1 points per game at home last year, compared to 79.9 when playing on the road.

At home, Coastal Carolina averaged 1.4 more treys per game (7.9) than away from home (6.5). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (36.0%) compared to in road games (26.8%).

Coastal Carolina Upcoming Schedule