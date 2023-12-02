How to Watch Coastal Carolina vs. Winthrop on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (2-4) take on the Winthrop Eagles (5-3) at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 on ESPN+.
Coastal Carolina vs. Winthrop Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Coastal Carolina Stats Insights
- The Chanticleers make 43.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (38.9%).
- Coastal Carolina is 2-4 when it shoots better than 38.9% from the field.
- The Chanticleers are the 17th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Eagles rank 276th.
- The Chanticleers average 11.4 more points per game (74.5) than the Eagles give up (63.1).
- When Coastal Carolina totals more than 63.1 points, it is 2-3.
Coastal Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Coastal Carolina averaged 77.6 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 68.7 points per game on the road, a difference of 8.9 points per contest.
- The Chanticleers surrendered 68.1 points per game at home last year, compared to 79.9 when playing on the road.
- At home, Coastal Carolina averaged 1.4 more treys per game (7.9) than away from home (6.5). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (36.0%) compared to in road games (26.8%).
Coastal Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Charleston (SC)
|L 80-72
|HTC Center
|11/26/2023
|North Carolina Central
|L 70-58
|HTC Center
|11/29/2023
|South Carolina Upstate
|W 72-70
|HTC Center
|12/2/2023
|Winthrop
|-
|HTC Center
|12/4/2023
|Saint Andrews (NC)
|-
|HTC Center
|12/9/2023
|Wofford
|-
|HTC Center
