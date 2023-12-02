The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (2-4) take on the Winthrop Eagles (5-3) at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Coastal Carolina vs. Winthrop Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
  • Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Coastal Carolina Stats Insights

  • The Chanticleers make 43.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (38.9%).
  • Coastal Carolina is 2-4 when it shoots better than 38.9% from the field.
  • The Chanticleers are the 17th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Eagles rank 276th.
  • The Chanticleers average 11.4 more points per game (74.5) than the Eagles give up (63.1).
  • When Coastal Carolina totals more than 63.1 points, it is 2-3.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Coastal Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Coastal Carolina averaged 77.6 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 68.7 points per game on the road, a difference of 8.9 points per contest.
  • The Chanticleers surrendered 68.1 points per game at home last year, compared to 79.9 when playing on the road.
  • At home, Coastal Carolina averaged 1.4 more treys per game (7.9) than away from home (6.5). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (36.0%) compared to in road games (26.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Coastal Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 Charleston (SC) L 80-72 HTC Center
11/26/2023 North Carolina Central L 70-58 HTC Center
11/29/2023 South Carolina Upstate W 72-70 HTC Center
12/2/2023 Winthrop - HTC Center
12/4/2023 Saint Andrews (NC) - HTC Center
12/9/2023 Wofford - HTC Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.