The Charleston (SC) Cougars (4-1) will attempt to build on a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (4-3) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at HTC Center.

Coastal Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina

TV: ESPN+

Coastal Carolina vs. Charleston (SC) Scoring Comparison

The Cougars put up an average of 89.8 points per game, 20.1 more points than the 69.7 the Chanticleers allow.

When it scores more than 69.7 points, Charleston (SC) is 4-0.

Coastal Carolina's record is 4-3 when it gives up fewer than 89.8 points.

The Chanticleers average 65.1 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 58.6 the Cougars give up.

Coastal Carolina is 4-1 when scoring more than 58.6 points.

Charleston (SC) has a 3-0 record when giving up fewer than 65.1 points.

The Chanticleers shoot 38.4% from the field, 4% higher than the Cougars concede defensively.

The Cougars make 45.6% of their shots from the field, 2.1% higher than the Chanticleers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Coastal Carolina Leaders

Makaila Cange: 13.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 59.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

13.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 59.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15) Arin Freeman: 10.4 PTS, 2.0 STL, 35.1 FG%

10.4 PTS, 2.0 STL, 35.1 FG% Alancia Ramsey: 6.9 PTS, 8.6 REB, 32.7 FG%

6.9 PTS, 8.6 REB, 32.7 FG% Deaja Richardson: 15.8 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (11-for-38)

15.8 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (11-for-38) Dalanna Carter: 8.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 32.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

Coastal Carolina Schedule