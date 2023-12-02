The South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-7) will try to stop a five-game road losing streak when squaring off against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (1-6) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at The Buc Dome, airing at 2:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Charleston Southern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina

The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Big South Games

Charleston Southern vs. South Carolina State Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs average 25.8 fewer points per game (50.9) than the Buccaneers give up to opponents (76.7).

The Buccaneers record 58.1 points per game, 11.4 fewer points than the 69.5 the Bulldogs give up.

When South Carolina State allows fewer than 58.1 points, it is 1-2.

The Buccaneers shoot 35.8% from the field, 4.8% lower than the Bulldogs allow defensively.

The Bulldogs' 35.3 shooting percentage is 6.6 lower than the Buccaneers have given up.

Charleston Southern Leaders

Catherine Alben: 13.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 35.0 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (11-for-29)

13.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 35.0 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (11-for-29) Kennedi Jackson: 14.0 PTS, 47.0 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

14.0 PTS, 47.0 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7) Madison Adamson: 7.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.3 STL, 40.4 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10)

7.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.3 STL, 40.4 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10) Keshunti Nichols: 4.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.8 FG%

4.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.8 FG% Alaina Nettles: 2.7 PTS, 20.7 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Charleston Southern Schedule