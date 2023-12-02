The South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-2) face the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at The Buc Dome. The game will start at 5:30 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

Charleston Southern vs. South Carolina State Game Information

Charleston Southern Top Players (2022-23)

Claudell Harris Jr.: 17.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

17.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Tyeree Bryan: 10.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Taje' Kelly: 10.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Tahlik Chavez: 11.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Kalib Clinton: 7.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

South Carolina State Top Players (2022-23)

Rakeim Gary: 11.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Raquan Brown: 8.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Davion Everett: 6.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Cam Jones: 9.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Lesown Hallums: 10.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

Charleston Southern vs. South Carolina State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Charleston Southern Rank Charleston Southern AVG South Carolina State AVG South Carolina State Rank 155th 72.6 Points Scored 73.4 134th 299th 74.4 Points Allowed 83.8 363rd 192nd 31.5 Rebounds 31.3 210th 72nd 9.8 Off. Rebounds 11.5 7th 92nd 8.1 3pt Made 6.9 229th 268th 12.0 Assists 14.0 105th 142nd 11.5 Turnovers 15.4 358th

