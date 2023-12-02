Saturday's contest between the South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-6) and Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-5) going head-to-head at The Buc Dome has a projected final score of 76-73 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Bulldogs, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 5:30 PM ET on December 2.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Charleston Southern vs. South Carolina State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: North Charleston, South Carolina

North Charleston, South Carolina Venue: The Buc Dome

Charleston Southern vs. South Carolina State Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina State 76, Charleston Southern 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Charleston Southern vs. South Carolina State

Computer Predicted Spread: South Carolina State (-3.7)

South Carolina State (-3.7) Computer Predicted Total: 149.2

Charleston Southern is 1-4-0 against the spread, while South Carolina State's ATS record this season is 5-2-0. The Buccaneers have gone over the point total in two games, while Bulldogs games have gone over five times.

Charleston Southern Performance Insights

The Buccaneers have a -19 scoring differential, falling short by 2.7 points per game. They're putting up 71.4 points per game to rank 246th in college basketball and are giving up 74.1 per outing to rank 246th in college basketball.

Charleston Southern records 31 rebounds per game (271st in college basketball) compared to the 31.6 of its opponents.

Charleston Southern knocks down two more threes per game than the opposition, 7.3 (192nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.3.

The Buccaneers score 92.7 points per 100 possessions (222nd in college basketball), while giving up 96.3 points per 100 possessions (305th in college basketball).

Charleston Southern has typically lost the turnover battle this season, committing 13.6 per game (292nd in college basketball play) while forcing 10 (313th in college basketball).

