The No. 13 Florida Atlantic Owls (6-1) bring a four-game win streak into a home matchup with the Charleston (SC) Cougars (4-3), winners of three straight. The Owls are big favorites (-16.5) in the contest, which begins at 6:00 PM ET (on ESPNU) on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The matchup's point total is set at 152.5.

Charleston (SC) vs. Florida Atlantic Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Boca Raton, Florida

Boca Raton, Florida Venue: FAU Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Florida Atlantic -16.5 152.5

Cougars Betting Records & Stats

Charleston (SC) has combined with its opponent to score more than 152.5 points just twice this season.

The average over/under for Charleston (SC)'s contests this season is 146.1, 6.4 fewer points than this game's total.

Charleston (SC) has covered the spread once in six opportunities this season.

Charleston (SC) came away victorious in the one game it played as the underdog this season.

The Cougars have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +775.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Charleston (SC) has an 11.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Charleston (SC) vs. Florida Atlantic Over/Under Stats

Games Over 152.5 % of Games Over 152.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Florida Atlantic 3 42.9% 83 155.4 66.1 139.8 146.6 Charleston (SC) 2 33.3% 72.4 155.4 73.7 139.8 152.2

Additional Charleston (SC) Insights & Trends

The Cougars score an average of 72.4 points per game, 6.3 more points than the 66.1 the Owls allow.

Charleston (SC) is 1-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall when it scores more than 66.1 points.

Charleston (SC) vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 16.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Florida Atlantic 5-2-0 1-1 3-4-0 Charleston (SC) 1-5-0 0-0 2-4-0

Charleston (SC) vs. Florida Atlantic Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Florida Atlantic Charleston (SC) 17-0 Home Record 15-1 11-3 Away Record 11-2 8-5-0 Home ATS Record 8-6-0 9-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 82.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 84.3 75.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 79.5 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

