The Charleston (SC) Cougars (4-1) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (4-3) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at HTC Center. It airs at 1:00 PM ET.

Charleston (SC) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Charleston (SC) vs. Coastal Carolina Scoring Comparison

  • The Cougars put up 20.1 more points per game (89.8) than the Chanticleers give up (69.7).
  • Charleston (SC) is 4-0 when it scores more than 69.7 points.
  • Coastal Carolina has a 4-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 89.8 points.
  • The 65.1 points per game the Chanticleers average are 6.5 more points than the Cougars allow (58.6).
  • Coastal Carolina is 4-1 when scoring more than 58.6 points.
  • When Charleston (SC) gives up fewer than 65.1 points, it is 3-0.
  • The Chanticleers are making 38.4% of their shots from the field, 4% higher than the Cougars concede to opponents (34.4%).
  • The Cougars' 45.6 shooting percentage from the field is 2.1 higher than the Chanticleers have given up.

Charleston (SC) Leaders

  • Jenna Annecchiarico: 13.8 PTS, 9.3 AST, 3 STL, 33.3 FG%, 25 3PT% (3-for-12)
  • Taryn Barbot: 12 PTS, 3.2 STL, 34.8 FG%, 25 3PT% (7-for-28)
  • Jada Logan: 16 PTS, 1.2 STL, 48.4 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)
  • Alexis Andrews: 18.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 52.6 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28)
  • Lara Rohkohl: 11.4 PTS, 8 REB, 1.2 STL, 69.2 FG%

Charleston (SC) Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 @ Charleston Southern W 70-60 The Buc Dome
11/20/2023 Gardner-Webb W 90-78 TD Arena
11/25/2023 North Carolina Wesleyan W 112-40 TD Arena
12/2/2023 @ Coastal Carolina - HTC Center
12/5/2023 @ Appalachian State - George M. Holmes Convocation Center
12/11/2023 Jacksonville State - TD Arena

