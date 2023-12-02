How to Watch the Charleston (SC) vs. Coastal Carolina Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 7:56 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Charleston (SC) Cougars (4-1) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (4-3) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at HTC Center. It airs at 1:00 PM ET.
Charleston (SC) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Charleston (SC) vs. Coastal Carolina Scoring Comparison
- The Cougars put up 20.1 more points per game (89.8) than the Chanticleers give up (69.7).
- Charleston (SC) is 4-0 when it scores more than 69.7 points.
- Coastal Carolina has a 4-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 89.8 points.
- The 65.1 points per game the Chanticleers average are 6.5 more points than the Cougars allow (58.6).
- Coastal Carolina is 4-1 when scoring more than 58.6 points.
- When Charleston (SC) gives up fewer than 65.1 points, it is 3-0.
- The Chanticleers are making 38.4% of their shots from the field, 4% higher than the Cougars concede to opponents (34.4%).
- The Cougars' 45.6 shooting percentage from the field is 2.1 higher than the Chanticleers have given up.
Charleston (SC) Leaders
- Jenna Annecchiarico: 13.8 PTS, 9.3 AST, 3 STL, 33.3 FG%, 25 3PT% (3-for-12)
- Taryn Barbot: 12 PTS, 3.2 STL, 34.8 FG%, 25 3PT% (7-for-28)
- Jada Logan: 16 PTS, 1.2 STL, 48.4 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)
- Alexis Andrews: 18.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 52.6 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28)
- Lara Rohkohl: 11.4 PTS, 8 REB, 1.2 STL, 69.2 FG%
Charleston (SC) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ Charleston Southern
|W 70-60
|The Buc Dome
|11/20/2023
|Gardner-Webb
|W 90-78
|TD Arena
|11/25/2023
|North Carolina Wesleyan
|W 112-40
|TD Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Coastal Carolina
|-
|HTC Center
|12/5/2023
|@ Appalachian State
|-
|George M. Holmes Convocation Center
|12/11/2023
|Jacksonville State
|-
|TD Arena
