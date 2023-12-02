A pair of streaking squads meet when the Florida Atlantic Owls (6-1) host the Charleston (SC) Cougars (4-3) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET. The Owls are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Cougars, winners of three in a row.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida Atlantic vs. Charleston (SC) matchup.

Charleston (SC) vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida

FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Charleston (SC) vs. Florida Atlantic Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida Atlantic Moneyline Charleston (SC) Moneyline BetMGM Florida Atlantic (-16.5) 152.5 -1400 +775 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Florida Atlantic (-15.5) 152.5 -2100 +1000 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Charleston (SC) vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Trends

Charleston (SC) has covered just once in six chances against the spread this year.

Florida Atlantic has compiled a 5-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Owls games have gone over the point total three out of seven times this season.

