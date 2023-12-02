The No. 13 Florida Atlantic Owls (6-1) bring a four-game win streak into a home matchup versus the Charleston (SC) Cougars (4-3), winners of three straight. It tips at 6:00 PM ET (on ESPNU) on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Charleston (SC) vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
Where: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida

TV: ESPN

Charleston (SC) Stats Insights

This season, Charleston (SC) has a 3-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 41.4% from the field.

The Cougars are the 147th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Owls sit at 183rd.

The Cougars score 6.3 more points per game (72.4) than the Owls allow their opponents to score (66.1).

Charleston (SC) is 4-1 when it scores more than 66.1 points.

Charleston (SC) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Charleston (SC) put up more points at home (84.3 per game) than away (79.5) last season.

In 2022-23, the Cougars conceded 2.5 fewer points per game at home (66.8) than away (69.3).

Beyond the arc, Charleston (SC) knocked down more treys on the road (10.5 per game) than at home (10.4) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (35.5%) than at home (33.7%).

Charleston (SC) Upcoming Schedule