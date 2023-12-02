How to Watch Charleston (SC) vs. Florida Atlantic on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 13 Florida Atlantic Owls (6-1) bring a four-game win streak into a home matchup versus the Charleston (SC) Cougars (4-3), winners of three straight. It tips at 6:00 PM ET (on ESPNU) on Saturday, December 2, 2023.
Charleston (SC) vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida
- TV: ESPN
Charleston (SC) Stats Insights
- This season, Charleston (SC) has a 3-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 41.4% from the field.
- The Cougars are the 147th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Owls sit at 183rd.
- The Cougars score 6.3 more points per game (72.4) than the Owls allow their opponents to score (66.1).
- Charleston (SC) is 4-1 when it scores more than 66.1 points.
Charleston (SC) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Charleston (SC) put up more points at home (84.3 per game) than away (79.5) last season.
- In 2022-23, the Cougars conceded 2.5 fewer points per game at home (66.8) than away (69.3).
- Beyond the arc, Charleston (SC) knocked down more treys on the road (10.5 per game) than at home (10.4) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (35.5%) than at home (33.7%).
Charleston (SC) Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Coastal Carolina
|W 80-72
|HTC Center
|11/26/2023
|@ Kent State
|W 84-78
|Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
|12/1/2023
|Liberty
|W 76-67
|FAU Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Florida Atlantic
|-
|FAU Arena
|12/10/2023
|Rhode Island
|-
|TD Arena
|12/14/2023
|Citadel
|-
|TD Arena
