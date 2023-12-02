Will Brett Pesce Score a Goal Against the Sabres on December 2?
Will Brett Pesce score a goal when the Carolina Hurricanes play the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Will Brett Pesce score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000
Pesce stats and insights
- Pesce has scored in one of 14 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- In one game against the Sabres this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.
- Pesce has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 4.5% of them.
Sabres defensive stats
- The Sabres have given up 77 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 22nd in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 14.7 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Pesce recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|20:03
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|11/28/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|21:28
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/26/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|21:05
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|18:34
|Home
|L 8-2
|11/22/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|20:51
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|22:17
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/15/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|20:35
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/11/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|21:38
|Away
|W 4-0
|11/10/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|18:38
|Away
|L 5-2
|10/19/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|19:37
|Away
|L 7-4
Hurricanes vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
