The college football season continues into Week 14, which features five games involving schools from the MVFC. Hoping to catch all of the action? We offer details on how to watch in the article below.

MVFC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Youngstown State Penguins at Villanova Wildcats 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Sacramento State Hornets at South Dakota Coyotes 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Mercer Bears at South Dakota State Jackrabbits 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) North Dakota State Bison at Montana State Bobcats 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Southern Illinois Salukis at Idaho Vandals 10:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2 ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo)

