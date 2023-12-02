Montana, Montana State, Week 14 Big Sky Football Power Rankings
Who is the team to beat at the top of the Big Sky entering Week 14 of the college football season? Our power rankings below tell you what you need to know about each team ahead of this week's games.
Big Sky Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.
1. Montana
- Current Record: 10-1 | Projected Record: 9-1
- Overall Rank: 4th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 37th
- Last Game: W 37-7 vs Montana State
Next Game
- Week 14 Opponent: Delaware
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Montana State
- Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 8-3
- Overall Rank: 6th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 24th
- Last Game: L 37-7 vs Montana
Next Game
- Week 14 Opponent: North Dakota State
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. Idaho
- Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 7-2
- Overall Rank: 11th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 47th
- Last Game: W 63-21 vs Idaho State
Next Game
- Week 14 Opponent: Southern Illinois
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. UC Davis
- Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 7-3
- Overall Rank: 24th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 50th
- Last Game: W 31-21 vs Sacramento State
5. Sacramento State
- Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 7-4
- Overall Rank: 31st
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 45th
- Last Game: W 42-35 vs North Dakota
Next Game
- Week 14 Opponent: South Dakota
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. Weber State
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 5-4
- Overall Rank: 40th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 42nd
- Last Game: W 48-21 vs Cal Poly
7. Northern Arizona
- Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 5-5
- Overall Rank: 41st
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 13th
- Last Game: W 49-42 vs Eastern Washington
8. Portland State
- Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 4-4
- Overall Rank: 47th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 41st
- Last Game: W 27-23 vs Northern Colorado
9. Eastern Washington
- Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 4-6
- Overall Rank: 52nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 16th
- Last Game: L 49-42 vs Northern Arizona
10. Idaho State
- Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 3-6
- Overall Rank: 66th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 10th
- Last Game: L 63-21 vs Idaho
11. Northern Colorado
- Current Record: 0-11 | Projected Record: 0-10
- Overall Rank: 99th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 23rd
- Last Game: L 27-23 vs Portland State
12. Cal Poly
- Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 2-7
- Overall Rank: 104th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 32nd
- Last Game: L 48-21 vs Weber State
