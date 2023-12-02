Which team sits on top of the AAC as we head into Week 14 of the college football schedule? Keep scrolling, as we've got power rankings to update you on where every team stands.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

AAC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.

1. SMU

Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 9-2

10-2 | 9-2 Odds to Win AAC: +150

+150 Overall Rank: 21st

21st Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 124th

124th Last Game: W 59-14 vs Navy

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find SMU jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: Tulane

Tulane Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2 TV Channel:

2. Tulane

Current Record: 11-1 | Projected Record: 10-1

11-1 | 10-1 Odds to Win AAC: +165

+165 Overall Rank: 46th

46th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 112th

112th Last Game: W 29-16 vs UTSA

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Tulane jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: SMU

SMU Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2 TV Channel:

3. Memphis

Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 8-3

9-3 | 8-3 Odds to Win AAC: +550

+550 Overall Rank: 52nd

52nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 106th

106th Last Game: W 45-21 vs Temple

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Memphis jerseys, shirts, and much more.

4. UTSA

Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 8-4

8-4 | 8-4 Odds to Win AAC: +500

+500 Overall Rank: 65th

65th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 126th

126th Last Game: L 29-16 vs Tulane

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find UTSA jerseys, shirts, and much more.

5. Rice

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 5-6

6-6 | 5-6 Odds to Win AAC: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 88th

88th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 100th

100th Last Game: W 24-21 vs Florida Atlantic

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Rice jerseys, shirts, and much more.

6. North Texas

Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 4-7

5-7 | 4-7 Odds to Win AAC: +15000

+15000 Overall Rank: 107th

107th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 123rd

123rd Last Game: W 45-42 vs UAB

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find North Texas jerseys, shirts, and much more.

7. Navy

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 4-7

5-6 | 4-7 Odds to Win AAC: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 108th

108th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 111th

111th Last Game: L 59-14 vs SMU

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Navy jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: BYE

8. Florida Atlantic

Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 3-8

4-8 | 3-8 Odds to Win AAC: +1600

+1600 Overall Rank: 109th

109th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 114th

114th Last Game: L 24-21 vs Rice

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Florida Atlantic jerseys, shirts, and much more.

9. East Carolina

Current Record: 2-10 | Projected Record: 1-10

2-10 | 1-10 Odds to Win AAC: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 111th

111th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 79th

79th Last Game: L 29-27 vs Tulsa

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find East Carolina jerseys, shirts, and much more.

10. South Florida

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 4-6

6-6 | 4-6 Odds to Win AAC: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 116th

116th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 115th

115th Last Game: W 48-14 vs Charlotte

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find South Florida jerseys, shirts, and much more.

11. Tulsa

Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 3-8

4-8 | 3-8 Odds to Win AAC: +20000

+20000 Overall Rank: 119th

119th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 92nd

92nd Last Game: W 29-27 vs East Carolina

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Tulsa jerseys, shirts, and much more.

12. UAB

Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 3-8

4-8 | 3-8 Odds to Win AAC: +35000

+35000 Overall Rank: 123rd

123rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 102nd

102nd Last Game: L 45-42 vs North Texas

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find UAB jerseys, shirts, and much more.

13. Charlotte

Current Record: 3-9 | Projected Record: 2-8

3-9 | 2-8 Odds to Win AAC: +35000

+35000 Overall Rank: 127th

127th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 98th

98th Last Game: L 48-14 vs South Florida

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Charlotte jerseys, shirts, and much more.

14. Temple

Current Record: 3-9 | Projected Record: 2-9

3-9 | 2-9 Odds to Win AAC: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 132nd

132nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 110th

110th Last Game: L 45-21 vs Memphis

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Temple jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.