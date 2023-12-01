Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in York County, South Carolina today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

York County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Metrolina Christian Academy at Westminster Catawba Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Rock Hill, SC

Rock Hill, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

South Pointe High School at Nation Ford High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Fort Mill, SC

Fort Mill, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Blacksburg High School at Clover High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Clover, SC

Clover, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at York Comprehensive High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: York, SC

York, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Catawba Ridge High School at Fort Mill High School