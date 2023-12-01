South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Williamsburg County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball is happening today in Williamsburg County, South Carolina, and info on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Williamsburg County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Andrews High School at Cane Bay High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Summerville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
