South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sumter County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Sumter County, South Carolina. To learn how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sumter County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lakewood High School at Sumter High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Sumter, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.