The South Carolina Gamecocks (6-0) host the George Washington Revolutionaries (6-1) after winning four straight home games. The Gamecocks are favored by 9.5 points in the contest, which tips at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023. The matchup has an over/under set at 148.5 points.

South Carolina vs. George Washington Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina Venue: Colonial Life Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under South Carolina -9.5 148.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

South Carolina Betting Records & Stats

South Carolina's games have gone over 148.5 points only once this season (in four contests).

South Carolina's outings this year have an average total of 138.5, 10.0 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Gamecocks have a 3-1-0 record against the spread this season.

South Carolina has been favored in three games this season and picked up the win in all of them.

The Gamecocks have played as a favorite of -450 or more twice this season and won both games.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that South Carolina has a 81.8% chance to win.

South Carolina vs. George Washington Over/Under Stats

Games Over 148.5 % of Games Over 148.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total South Carolina 1 25% 74.7 159.4 63.8 137.2 140.5 George Washington 3 50% 84.7 159.4 73.4 137.2 151.5

Additional South Carolina Insights & Trends

The Gamecocks score only 1.3 more points per game (74.7) than the Revolutionaries allow (73.4).

South Carolina is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when scoring more than 73.4 points.

South Carolina vs. George Washington Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) South Carolina 3-1-0 1-1 1-3-0 George Washington 4-2-0 0-0 3-3-0

South Carolina vs. George Washington Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

South Carolina George Washington 7-8 Home Record 11-6 4-8 Away Record 5-6 7-7-0 Home ATS Record 8-7-0 8-3-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 63.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.6 68.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 76.7 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-6-0 9-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-4-0

