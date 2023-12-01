South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lancaster County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Lancaster County, South Carolina, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lancaster County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Porter Ridge High School at Indian Land High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Lancaster, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Andrew Jackson High School at Great Falls High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Great Falls, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Buford High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Lancaster, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
