How to Watch Charleston (SC) vs. Liberty on TV or Live Stream - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Liberty Flames (6-1) welcome in the Charleston (SC) Cougars (3-3) after winning six straight home games. It tips at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023.
Charleston (SC) vs. Liberty Game Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida
- TV: ESPNU
Charleston (SC) Stats Insights
- The Cougars' 38.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is four percentage points lower than the Flames have given up to their opponents (42.6%).
- The Cougars are the 154th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Flames sit at 231st.
- The Cougars' 71.8 points per game are 7.8 more points than the 64 the Flames give up to opponents.
- Charleston (SC) is 3-1 when it scores more than 64 points.
Charleston (SC) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Charleston (SC) scored 4.8 more points per game at home (84.3) than on the road (79.5).
- At home, the Cougars conceded 66.8 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 69.3.
- At home, Charleston (SC) made 10.4 treys per game last season, 0.1 fewer than it averaged away (10.5). Charleston (SC)'s 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.7%) than away (35.5%) too.
Charleston (SC) Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|Wyoming
|L 67-60
|HTC Center
|11/19/2023
|Coastal Carolina
|W 80-72
|HTC Center
|11/26/2023
|@ Kent State
|W 84-78
|Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
|12/1/2023
|Liberty
|-
|FAU Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Florida Atlantic
|-
|FAU Arena
|12/10/2023
|Rhode Island
|-
|TD Arena
