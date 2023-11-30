Teuvo Teravainen will be in action when the Carolina Hurricanes and New York Islanders face off at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Teravainen's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Teuvo Teravainen vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Teravainen Season Stats Insights

In 21 games this season, Teravainen has a plus-minus rating of +2, while averaging 16:40 on the ice per game.

Teravainen has scored a goal in a game seven times this season over 21 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

In 11 of 21 games this year, Teravainen has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Teravainen has an assist in five of 21 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Teravainen has an implied probability of 54.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Teravainen going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 38.5%.

Teravainen Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders have given up 65 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 25th-ranked goal differential (-10).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 21 Games 11 16 Points 3 10 Goals 0 6 Assists 3

