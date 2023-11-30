Will Stefan Noesen Score a Goal Against the Islanders on November 30?
Should you wager on Stefan Noesen to score a goal when the Carolina Hurricanes and the New York Islanders go head to head on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any bets.
Will Stefan Noesen score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)
Noesen stats and insights
- Noesen has scored in five of 21 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not scored versus the Islanders this season in one game (two shots).
- Noesen has picked up one goal and two assists on the power play.
- He has an 18.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.
Islanders defensive stats
- The Islanders are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 65 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Islanders have four shutouts, and they average 19.2 hits and 19.3 blocked shots per game.
Noesen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/28/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|13:35
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/26/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|9:40
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|12:54
|Home
|L 8-2
|11/22/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|10:17
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|9:59
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/15/2023
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|8:25
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/11/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|11:00
|Away
|W 4-0
|11/10/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|13:55
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/7/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|10:55
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/4/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|12:45
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
Hurricanes vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
