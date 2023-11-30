Thursday's game at Carmichael Arena has the South Carolina Gamecocks (5-0) going head to head against the North Carolina Tar Heels (5-2) at 7:00 PM ET (on November 30). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 80-55 victory, heavily favoring South Carolina.

The Gamecocks' last game on Friday ended in a 101-19 victory against Mississippi Valley State.

South Carolina vs. North Carolina Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN

South Carolina vs. North Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 80, North Carolina 55

Other SEC Predictions

South Carolina Schedule Analysis

The Gamecocks have one win over Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 10th-most in the nation.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, South Carolina is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 20th-most wins.

South Carolina 2023-24 Best Wins

100-71 over Notre Dame (No. 18/AP Poll) on November 6

114-76 at home over Maryland (No. 40) on November 12

78-38 at home over South Dakota State (No. 81) on November 20

109-40 at home over Clemson (No. 86) on November 16

101-19 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 289) on November 24

South Carolina Leaders

Kamilla Cardoso: 16.8 PTS, 11 REB, 4 BLK, 63.6 FG%

16.8 PTS, 11 REB, 4 BLK, 63.6 FG% Raven Johnson: 11 PTS, 8.6 AST, 3.4 STL, 54.5 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)

11 PTS, 8.6 AST, 3.4 STL, 54.5 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14) Ashlyn Watkins: 10.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.4 STL, 3.8 BLK, 61 FG%

10.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.4 STL, 3.8 BLK, 61 FG% MiLaysia Fulwiley: 15 PTS, 2 STL, 1.4 BLK, 47.6 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24)

15 PTS, 2 STL, 1.4 BLK, 47.6 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24) Chloe Kitts: 9.6 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 52.9 FG%

South Carolina Performance Insights

The Gamecocks' +258 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 51.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 100.4 points per game (second in college basketball) while allowing 48.8 per outing (eighth in college basketball).

