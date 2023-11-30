Will Sebastian Aho Score a Goal Against the Islanders on November 30?
For those wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the Carolina Hurricanes and the New York Islanders on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, is Sebastian Aho a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.
Will Sebastian Aho score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)
Aho stats and insights
- Aho has scored in five of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has taken five shots in one game against the Islanders this season, and has scored one goal.
- Aho has picked up five assists on the power play.
- Aho averages 2.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.4%.
Islanders defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Islanders are giving up 65 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.
- So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19.2 hits and 19.3 blocked shots per game.
Aho recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/28/2023
|Flyers
|2
|0
|2
|19:25
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/26/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|20:04
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|18:34
|Home
|L 8-2
|11/22/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|19:07
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Penguins
|2
|1
|1
|21:01
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/15/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|23:34
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/11/2023
|Lightning
|2
|1
|1
|17:13
|Away
|W 4-0
|11/10/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|17:40
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/7/2023
|Sabres
|2
|0
|2
|20:49
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/4/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|20:53
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
Hurricanes vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
