The Atlanta Hawks, with Onyeka Okongwu, match up versus the San Antonio Spurs at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday.

In his most recent time on the court, a 128-105 loss to the Cavaliers, Okongwu totaled 13 points and nine rebounds.

In this article we will break down Okongwu's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Onyeka Okongwu Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 8.9 7.5 Rebounds -- 6.7 6.3 Assists -- 1.4 1.4 PRA -- 17 15.2 PR -- 15.6 13.8



Onyeka Okongwu Insights vs. the Spurs

Okongwu has taken 5.7 shots per game this season and made 3.3 per game, which account for 6.2% and 7.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

Okongwu's opponents, the Spurs, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th in the NBA with 105.8 possessions per game, while his Hawks rank 17th in possessions per game with 105.4.

The Spurs allow 123.4 points per game, 28th-ranked in the league.

The Spurs are the 24th-ranked team in the league, allowing 45.0 rebounds per game.

Giving up 29.2 assists per contest, the Spurs are the 29th-ranked team in the NBA.

Onyeka Okongwu vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/19/2023 20 17 7 0 0 1 1 2/11/2023 19 6 3 2 0 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.