Should you bet on Jordan Staal to find the back of the net when the Carolina Hurricanes and the New York Islanders face off on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Jordan Staal score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Staal stats and insights

In one of 21 games this season, Staal scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game versus the Islanders this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.

Staal has picked up one assist on the power play.

He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 3.1% of them.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders have given up 65 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Islanders have four shutouts, and they average 19.2 hits and 19.3 blocked shots per game.

Staal recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 11:36 Away W 4-1 11/26/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:50 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 13:33 Home L 8-2 11/22/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 15:27 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 15:40 Home W 4-2 11/15/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 14:27 Home L 3-1 11/11/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 16:16 Away W 4-0 11/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:29 Away L 5-2 11/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:56 Home W 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 17:32 Away W 4-3 OT

Hurricanes vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

